Who Got The Work

Husch Blackwell partner Andrew J. Weissler has entered an appearance for Hertz Corp. in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Haffner Law; the Shavitz Law Group; and the Feldman Legal Group, accuses the defendant of failing pay overtime wages, provide rest breaks and reimburse business expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline S. Corley, is 4:23-cv-04726, Maharaj v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

October 30, 2023, 12:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Zabeena Maharaj

Plaintiffs

Haffner Law PC

defendants

The Hertz Corporation

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches