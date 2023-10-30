Husch Blackwell partner Andrew J. Weissler has entered an appearance for Hertz Corp. in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Haffner Law; the Shavitz Law Group; and the Feldman Legal Group, accuses the defendant of failing pay overtime wages, provide rest breaks and reimburse business expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline S. Corley, is 4:23-cv-04726, Maharaj v. The Hertz Corporation.
Automotive
October 30, 2023, 12:28 PM