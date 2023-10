Who Got The Work

Andrew James Weissler of Husch Blackwell has entered an appearance for Hertz Global Holdings in a pending employment class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Haffner Law, accuses the defendant of failing to provide meal and rest breaks, reimburse job-related expenses and pay minimum and overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 3:23-cv-04726, Maharaj v. The Hertz Corporation.

Automotive

October 30, 2023, 12:17 PM

