Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the town of Barnstable and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Richard Latimer on behalf of a former custodian for the public works department over alleged racial employment discrimination and workplace sexual harassment. The case is 1:23-cv-10586, Mahabir v. Town of Barnstable et al.

Government

March 16, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Rajendranath Mahabir

defendants

Bryan Lauzon

Stephen Sundelin

Tammy Cunningham

Town of Barnstable

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination