Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Turner, Keal & Button on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Unum to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney Robert A. Florio on behalf of Celia Magwood. The case is 3:23-cv-00406, Magwood v. Unum.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Celia Magwood

Plaintiffs

Robert A. Florio

defendants

Unum

defendant counsels

Turner, Keal & Button PLLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations