New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Laukaitis Law Firm filed a data breach class action Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court against Charter Foods North and Charter Foods Inc., franchisees of YUM Brands. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00040, Maguire-Hapgood v. Charter Foods North, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 18, 2023, 4:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Molly Maguire-Hapgood

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Charter Foods North, LLC

Charter Foods, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims