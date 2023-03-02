Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Wednesday removed a false advertising class action against bamboo baby clothing provider Bellabu Bear LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by GrayRobinson, contends that Bellabu markets and sells its products as being made with and containing 'organically grown bamboo,' when in fact it displays that the products contain rayon and spandex in small print on its website. The case is 6:23-cv-00382, Magruder v. Bellabu Bear LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 02, 2023, 6:20 AM