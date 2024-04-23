Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; Snell & Wilmer; and Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone have stepped in as defense counsel to Kurin Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts five patents related to a blood culture collection device, was filed March 4 in California Southern District Court by Davis Polk & Wardwell on behalf of Magnolia Medical Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw, is 3:24-cv-00428, Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. v. Kurin, Inc.

Technology

April 23, 2024, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Polk & Wardwell

defendants

Kurin, Inc.

defendant counsels

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Groombridge, Wu, Baughman & Stone LLP

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims