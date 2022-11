News From Law.com

A lawsuit filed in Philadelphia advances novel negligence and products liability claims against several electronic gaming device makers—including Pace-O-Matic and Primero Games—over the shooting death of Ashokkumar Patel, who was killed when a gunman allegedly targeted the mini mart where he worked because of the large amounts of cash the store needed on hand in order to pay out on the gaming machines.

Georgia

November 16, 2022, 4:49 PM