Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Coface North America Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, claiming losses stemming from unpaid customer invoices, was filed by Boyle, Leonard & Anderson on behalf of Magna Tyres USA. The case is 6:22-cv-02176, Magna Tyres USA, LLC v. Coface North America Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 5:29 PM