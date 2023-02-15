New Suit - Class Action

Silvergate Bank and its holding company, Silvergate Capital Corporation, were slapped with a class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court relating to accounts held by bankrupt crypto companies FTX and Alameda Research. The suit seeks to hold Silvergate liable for its alleged role in transferring FTX customer deposits into Alameda's bank accounts, which triggered consumer panic and caused FTX and Alameda to collapse and declare bankruptcy. The suit was brought by Girard Sharp and Hartley LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00669, Magleby et al v. Silvergate Bank et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 15, 2023, 7:44 AM