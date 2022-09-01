New Suit

SP Hotel Owner, Lone Mountain Land Co. and other defendants were hit with a negligence lawsuit on Thursday in Montana District Court. The suit, brought by Worden Thane on behalf of Magleby Construction Sun Valley, seeks more than $14 million for alleged defects in the construction of a 150-room luxury resort at the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00058, Magleby Construction Sun Valley LLC v. SP Hotel Owner LLC et al.

Insurance

September 01, 2022, 5:32 PM