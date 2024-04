News From Law.com

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona Wang of the Southern District of New York has recommended that a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by The Sanborn Library for the alleged copying of its fire insurance maps should be dismissed and that summary judgment should be granted in favor of the environmental risk assessment company ERIS on the grounds of equitable estoppel.

April 25, 2024, 4:56 PM

