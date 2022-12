News From Law.com

A magisterial district judge in Pennsylvania is facing possible suspension for allegedly lying about where he lived in order to secure his appointment to the post. Monroe County Magisterial District Judge John Caffese was arraigned Thursday on allegations that in the months leading up to his July appointment to magisterial district judge he falsely attested to living within the district where he would be serving.

December 02, 2022, 1:17 PM