Who Got The Work

Christopher W. Kaul, Jared L. Shurman and Jacob Lasley from Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have stepped in to defend GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 24 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Pandit Law and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson on behalf of Mahmood Magharehabed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:23-cv-01748, Magharehabed v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 10, 2023, 4:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Mahmood Magharehabed

Plaintiffs

Pandit Law

Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson, LLC

Pandit Law Firm, Llc (new Orleans)

defendants

GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute