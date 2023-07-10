Christopher W. Kaul, Jared L. Shurman and Jacob Lasley from Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons have stepped in to defend GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 24 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Pandit Law and Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack & Richardson on behalf of Mahmood Magharehabed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:23-cv-01748, Magharehabed v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.
Insurance
July 10, 2023, 4:21 AM