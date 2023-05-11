Melissa M. Blanco and partner Mathieu J. Shapiro of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel have entered appearances for Hon. Bret M. Binder and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se by Urve Maggitti on March 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. Maggitti alleges that she was denied her right to use a court reporter in an underlying divorce lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:23-cv-01184, Maggitti v. Binder et al.
Government
May 11, 2023, 11:23 AM