Who Got The Work

Melissa M. Blanco and partner Mathieu J. Shapiro of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel have entered appearances for Hon. Bret M. Binder and other defendants in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se by Urve Maggitti on March 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. Maggitti alleges that she was denied her right to use a court reporter in an underlying divorce lawsuit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, is 2:23-cv-01184, Maggitti v. Binder et al.

Government

May 11, 2023, 11:23 AM

Urve Maggitti

Benjamin D. Kohler

David A. Nasatir

Hillary J. Moonay

Hon. Anthony T. Verwey

Hon. Bret M. Binder

Mathieu J. Shapiro

Melissa Blanco

Motion's Judge

Nicholas Poduslenko

Thomas A. Leonard, III

Supreme Court Of PA

Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation