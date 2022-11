New Suit - Contract

Magellan Midstream Partners sued Houston Mooring Co. Friday in Texas Southern District Court over a maritime contract dispute. The lawsuit was brought by Liskow & Lewis. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04022, Magellan Terminal Holdings, LP et al v. Houston Mooring Company, Inc.

Energy

November 18, 2022, 6:53 PM