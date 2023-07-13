Thompson Hine filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and cybersquatting Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Magellan Technology and Demand Vape. The complaint targets HydeVapeOfficial.com and other defendants for allegedly selling infringing products and using the Hyde name in a website address. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00918, Magellan Technology, Inc. et al v. HydeVapeOfficial.com et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
July 13, 2023, 1:59 PM