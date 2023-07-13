New Suit - Trademark Infringement & Cybersquatting

Thompson Hine filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and cybersquatting Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Magellan Technology and Demand Vape. The complaint targets HydeVapeOfficial.com and other defendants for allegedly selling infringing products and using the Hyde name in a website address. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00918, Magellan Technology, Inc. et al v. HydeVapeOfficial.com et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 13, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Ecto World LLC d/b/a Demand Vape

Magellan Technology, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Thompson Hine

defendants

Christian A Smith

Dorbes LLC

HydeVapeOfficial.com

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims