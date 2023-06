Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against FedEx Freight to Montana District Court. The suit was filed by the Buckley Law Office on behalf of Ken Magee, who claims that he sustained injuries while attempting to help a FedEx driver remove pallets from a truck. The case is 2:23-cv-00037, Magee v. FedEx Freight.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 5:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Ken Magee

Plaintiffs

Buckley Law Office, PC

defendants

FedEx Freight

John Doe 1-5

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims