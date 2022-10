Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gieger Laborde & Laperouse on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and other counsel to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Truitt Law Firm on behalf of Kelvin Magee. The case is 2:22-cv-03967, Magee v. Delta Air Lines Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2022, 12:45 PM