Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carr & Waddoups on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Kemper Corp. d/b/a Alpha Property & Casualty Insurance to Utah District Court. The suit, for injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Alta Legal on behalf of Julian Magallanes. The case is 2:23-cv-00098, Magallanes v. Kemper Corporation.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 7:50 PM