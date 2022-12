New Suit - Contract

Maersk A/S filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Unifeeder A/S and other defendants on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, which seeks damages for lost cargo, was brought by Kelly Hart & Hallman and Simms Showers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02672, Maersk A/S v. Unifeeder A/S et al.

Transportation & Logistics

November 30, 2022, 7:30 PM