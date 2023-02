New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Volkswagen Group of America was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court concerning emissions warranty parts for motor vehicles. The suit, filed by Pomerantz LLP, Frontier Law Center and attorney Robert L. Starr, accuses the company of failing to identify which vehicle parts are classified as emissions warranty parts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01465, Madrigal v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc.