Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Direct Line Global and SMG Extol to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of Cesar Madrigal. The case is 3:22-cv-07351, Madrigal v. SMG Extol LLC et al.

California

November 21, 2022, 8:40 PM