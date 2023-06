News From Law.com

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.'s refusal to admit attorneys with valid tickets to its venues is a violation of Civil Rights Law Section 40-b, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank has ruled. The ruling came as part of ongoing litigation filed against the entertainment giant last year by lawyers at Davidoff Hutcher & Citron.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 26, 2023, 5:22 PM

nature of claim: /