Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has announced that law firms representing clients in litigation against one of their subsidiaries will no longer face exclusion from their venues. The change in policy affects those who work for firms involved in lawsuits against Tao Group Hospitality, an umbrella company for various restaurants and nightclubs—and comes as MSGE considers selling its majority ownership in the group.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 07, 2023, 1:28 PM