New Suit - Employment

Madison Industries sued former H.R. assistant Odalys Ruiz on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. According to the complaint, after being terminated for performance issues, the defendant maliciously wiped and deleted all files and data on her computer and refused to back up H.R. and personnel files to the server, causing many files to become irretrievable. The suit was filed by Norris McLaughlin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03831, Madison Industries Inc. v. Ruiz.

New Jersey

July 18, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Madison Industries, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Norris McLaughlin & Marcus

defendants

Odalys Ruiz

nature of claim: 890/