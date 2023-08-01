New Suit - Employment Contract

Presidio Inc., an IT services provider, was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Mark Mazda on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly terminated on the basis of a disability. According to the complaint, the contract allowed for such termination only if the plaintiff was absent from work for 180 days, but the plaintiff was only absent for 138 days. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-06228, Madick v. Presidio Inc.

