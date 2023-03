New Suit - Employment

FTI Consulting was hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Farrow-Gillespie Heath Wilmoth and Leahu Law Group on behalf of a former FTI Consulting executive who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company���s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00231, Madero DeGuerre v. Fti Consulting, Inc.

March 22, 2023, 5:22 PM

