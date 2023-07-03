Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adler, Pollock & Sheehan on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Parsons Corp., a defense contractor specializing in technology and engineering, and Heck Inc. to Connecticut District Court. The complaint, filed by RisCassi & Davis on behalf of Philip J. Mader, centers on bodily injury claims stemming from propane gas exposure during Parsons' installation of a water heater without the proper supervision of licensed personnel. Parsons is represented by an in-house attorney Michael R. Kolloway. The case is 3:23-cv-00880, Mader v. Heck Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

July 03, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Philip J Mader

defendants

Parsons Corporation

Heck, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims