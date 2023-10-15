Made up of Republicans: New Texas Court Puts Politics in Spo...

News From Law.com

The shaping of the new Fifteenth District Court of Appeals is well underway through the Supreme Court Advisory Committee, which intends to reconvene Oct. 13. A subcommittee of that body has been meeting regularly to draft an outline of how it should function. The consequences of the court's impact in political terms, however, is not part of their mandate. Still, the consequences will be significant, according to University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus, co-host of the Party Politics podcast. As passed out of the 88th Texas Legislature, the Fifteenth District will have statewide jurisdiction, unlike any other of the mid-level appellate courts. Justices will be elected statewide and it is generally presumed that all of the justices will be from the Republican Party since no Democrat has won statewide office since 1994.

October 03, 2023

