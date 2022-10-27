New Suit

Utah State University and head football coach Blake Anderson were sued by former player Patrick Maddox on Thursday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Parsons Behle & Latimer, arises from meetings in late 2021 in which players were instructed to 'work with' the police if they got into legal trouble and to watch out for false claims of sexual assault because 'it's never been more glamorized to be a victim.' The suit contends that after Maddox leaked recordings of the meetings to the media, the team created a hostile environment and threatened violence, pressuring Maddox to leave the team. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00146, Maddox v. Utah State University et al.

