Mothers Against Drunk Driving is adding a legal chief to its roster of senior executives, appointing Saerin Cho. Cho has spent most of her career in the nonprofit sphere. She joins MADD as chief legal officer after serving as general counsel of Digital Green Foundation, which helps small farmers in developing countries use technology to boost their crop yields, sell their produce directly to consumers and build grassroots partnerships.

May 02, 2023, 5:01 PM

