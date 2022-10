New Suit - Copyright

Buchalter filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of luxury fashion apparel distributor Madaluxe Group LLC. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiff did not infringe on the defendant's alleged copyright claims in relation to creative direction on a photoshoot. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01926, Madaluxe Group, LLC v. Wee.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 5:55 AM