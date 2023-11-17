Who Got The Work

Sonja W. Sahlsten of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner has entered an appearance for alcoholic beverages distributor Sweet Grace Distilling Company in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in the District of Columbia District Court by Driscoll & Seltzer on behalf of beach themed restaurant operator Madaket LLC, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Surfside' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, is 1:23-cv-02928, Madaket LLC v. Sweet Grace Distilling Company LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 17, 2023, 9:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Madaket LLC

Plaintiffs

Driscoll & Seltzer, PLLC

defendants

Sweet Grace Distilling Company LLC

defendant counsels

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims