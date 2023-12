News From Law.com

After more than 16 years of private practice in central Georgia, Kenneth R. Smith is trading his title as attorney for that of judge.As he prepares to assume a seat on the Macon Judicial Circuit's superior court bench that serves Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties, Smith is opening up about what lawyers and litigants appearing before him can expect from the litigator turned jurist.

Georgia

December 18, 2023, 2:01 PM

