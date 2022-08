Who Got The Work

Nathan R. Marigoni of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders has entered an appearance for Opulent Vacations in a pending class action alleging violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case was filed July 14 in Utah District Court by Hiraldo PA and Morrison Law Office. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Romero, is 2:22-cv-00467, MacLaurin v. Opulent Vacations.

Utah

August 29, 2022, 10:25 AM