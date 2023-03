Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stinson LLP on Friday removed a lawsuit against WellDyneRX LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Kasper Law Firm on behalf of the former director of proposals for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated due to disability-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00336, MacLachlan v. Well Dyne RX, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 17, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacey MacLachlan

Plaintiffs

Kasper Law Firm LLC

defendants

Well Dyne RX, LLC

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA