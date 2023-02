Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AAA Life Insurance to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Mark S. Humphreys on behalf of Michael R. MacLachian. The case is 4:23-cv-00090, Maclachian v. AAA Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 03, 2023, 5:20 PM