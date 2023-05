Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the American Family Insurance Group, Progressive Casualty Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Simien & Simien on behalf of Keimyneh Mackyon. The case is Mackyon v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 11, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Keimyneh Mackyon

defendants

American Family Insurance Company

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Alexis Bridges

Christian K. Chem

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision