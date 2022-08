New Suit

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Frances A. Mackuse. The suit, over alleged violations of the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, brings claims against Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05223, Mackuse v. Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

August 25, 2022, 10:27 AM