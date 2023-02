Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Marketing Group Inc. to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of a contract for the installation of a swimming pool, was filed by the Kohl & Cook Law Firm on behalf of Ben Mackley. The case is 2:23-cv-00502, Mackley v. American Marketing Group, Inc.

Ohio

February 01, 2023, 7:55 PM