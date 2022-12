Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against National University of Health Sciences to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was sexually assaulted after leaving a classmates on campus apartment complex. The case is 1:22-cv-07175, Mackie v. National University of Health Sciences.

