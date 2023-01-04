New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other real estate companies were slapped with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Colorado District Court. The complaint, brought by Shuman Glenn & Stecker and Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of rent analytics software from RealPage Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00011, Mackie v. Allied Orion Group LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 04, 2023, 6:54 AM