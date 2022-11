Removed To Federal Court

Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, on Saturday removed a class action to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Kuhn Raslavich PA, accuses the defendant of placing sales calls in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. Sherwin-Williams is represented by Mark Migdal & Hayden. The case is 8:22-cv-02701, Mackey v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 28, 2022, 5:00 AM