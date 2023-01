Removed To Federal Court

Pep Boys removed a consumer class action to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The suit, over alleged violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Kuhn Raslavich. Pep Boys is represented by Mark Migdal & Hayden. The case is 8:23-cv-00098, Mackey v. The Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack.