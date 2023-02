Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Naulty, Scaricamazza & McDevitt on Thursday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Silvers, Langsam & Weitzman on behalf of John Mackey. The case is 2:23-cv-00519, Mackey v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Of Colorado, LLC.