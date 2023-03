Who Got The Work

David B. Block of Maynard, Cooper & Gale has entered an appearance for Adventist Media Center in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Jan. 20 in Alabama Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Herman N. Johnson Jr., is 5:23-cv-00087, Mackey v. Adventist Media Center.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 06, 2023, 5:16 AM