New Suit - Employment

Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, was sued Friday in California Central District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The lawsuit was filed by Thornton Mostul Fuller on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was retaliated against for filing a claim with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07100, Mack v. Union Pacific Railroad Company.