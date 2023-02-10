Who Got The Work

Ashley Song of K&L Gates has entered an appearance for Sol de Janeiro USA in a consumer class action over the company's sale of dry shampoo products. The action, alleging that the products contain benzene and other harmful substances, was filed Dec. 27 in Illinois Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Bursor & Fisher; and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:22-cv-07250, Mack v. Sol de Janeiro USA, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 3:46 PM