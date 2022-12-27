New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sol de Janeiro USA was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over its dry shampoo. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, Bursor & Fisher and Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, is part of a wave of cases alleging that certain dry shampoos contain dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07250, Mack v. Sol de Janeiro USA Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 27, 2022, 1:45 PM